Suspect arrested in fatal Sweet Home shooting

by William Sanders | Today at 8:21 p.m.
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a Little Rock man in connection with a homicide near Sweet Home on Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Stevie Geiggars, 60, was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. Friday. He has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and felony manslaughter, the report said.

Law enforcement originally responded Friday afternoon to 6315 Arkansas 365 South. They found a 40-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds from which he later died, according to sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy.

When questioned by deputies, Geiggars, a convicted felon, said he was attempting to sell a gun to the victim and tested the firearm by shooting a tree, the report said.

Geiggars told deputies that after he shot the weapon, he turned and accidentally fired the fatal shot into the victim’s chest, according to the report.

