Carlisle brothers, family honored for farming operation

The Thaxton Brothers Partnership in Carlisle is the 2020 Lonoke County Farm Family of the Year. Members of the family include, back row, from left, Clayton and Elizabeth Thaxton, and their children, front row, from left, Collin, 7, and Bentley, 4. In the back row, third from left, are Lindsey and Keaton Thaxton and their children, front row, third from left, Steele, 4; Fisher, 10; and Cash, 4. ( Carol Rolf )

Keaton Thaxton, 39, and his younger brother, Clayton, 37, grew up on a farm. They now farm on their own as the Thaxton Brothers Partnership and have been named the 2020 Lonoke County Farm Family of the Year.

The Thaxtons farm 4,000 acres of leased land, where they raise rice, soybeans and corn, all of which is irrigated.

Clayton said the brothers book their crops with local grain elevators such as Riceland, Riviana, Oakley Grain and Bearskin Grain. They plan to expand their row-rice production and are exploring the possibility of alternative energy sources.

“We are in the process of constructing a large grain bin and connecting it to our existing facility,” Keaton said. “This will give us the capability to store our rice and corn crops. Grain bins greatly improve our harvest efficiency and also offer us advantages in marketing.”

The Thaxtons have GPS on their equipment, which allows them to save time, diesel fuel and chemicals.

“We have purchased various implements through the years that allow us to farm with fewer trips across the fields,” Keaton said. “We cannot be no-till farmers because we grow rice, but I definitely say that we are minimal-till. We also use different irrigation methods in rice to conserve water, whether it be a traditional flood, row rice or multiple-inlet irrigation.”

Keaton and Clayton are sons of Mart and Cindy Thaxton of Carlisle.

Keaton and his wife, Lindsey, 37, have three sons: Fisher, 10, and 4-year-old twins, Cash and Steele.

Clayton and his wife, Elizabeth, 37, have two sons: Collin, 7, and Bentley, 4.

“Being named Lonoke County Farm Family is a true honor and a surprise,” Keaton said. “There are so many great farming operations in our county that are very deserving of this honor as well. When I wake up each morning and go to work, I never think about being honored for what I do.

“Being a farmer runs deep in our family blood,” Keaton said. “My parents were chosen as Lonoke County Farm Family in 1999, and now that honor has been given to my family. Maybe my boys will keep the family tradition of farming going, and hopefully, some day they can be named Farm Family, too, as the leaders on the farm.

“During high school, I was very involved in sports,” Keaton said. “In between seasons, I worked on the farm and always enjoyed it.”

Keaton graduated from Carlisle High School in 1999 and attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he earned a degree in agricultural business.

“After college graduation, I came back home to work for my dad for several years, where I learned a lot about the ins-and-outs of farming and the business side of operations,” Keaton said. “After working for him over time, I was offered my first farm. Since then, we have had several neighboring farms offered to us. I guess I could say farming has always been in my blood and seems to be in my sons’ blood, too. They already show interest in our farming operation, and I enjoy having them learn beside me.”

Keaton and Lindsey grew up together, as their families were neighbors. She is a daughter of Terry and Debbie Madar of Carlisle.

Lindsey is a preschool teacher in the Carlisle School District, where she has been employed for 15 years. She is a 15-year Carlisle Bison cheer coach and participates in many activities tied to the school to help increase community support of the schools. She also served as a volunteer photographer for the Lonoke County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) fundraiser in 2019.

Lindsey is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and Harding University in Searcy, where she received a Master of Arts degree in teaching.

Keaton and his family attend Carlisle First United Methodist Church. Each of them volunteers in different roles of the church on a weekly basis.

Fisher is an acolyte for the church, and Cash and Steele participate in the church’s children’s ministries.

Keaton helps run the slideshow for church services when needed. Lindsey has helped at vacation Bible school in past years.

Keaton is a volunteer basketball coach for Fisher’s basketball team and has been a volunteer baseball coach for past teams.

Fisher participates in the baseball and basketball program for the city of Carlisle. Cash and Steele play for the Little Dribblers of Carlisle and are active in tae kwon do. All three children are involved in the Awana program, a world-wide nonprofit youth discipleship ministry, at Carlisle First Baptist Church.

Keaton is a member of the Lonoke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and the Lonoke County Farm Bureau and serves as a district delegate for MFA Oil Co.

Keaton’s brother, Clayton, graduated from Carlisle High School in 2001.

“While growing up, I spent my evenings after school, as well as my summers, working for my father on our farm,” Clayton said. “I always knew I wanted to farm, so I pursued a degree in agriculture business at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

“While in college, we formed the Thaxton Brothers Partnership and began renting 160 acres and raised our first rice crop. After college, I began farming full time and worked alongside my dad and brother. Over time, we acquired more land and were able to expand our business.”

Clayton and Elizabeth met at ASU, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing in 2005. The couple were married in 2008. Elizabeth now works at the Lonoke County Co-Op.

“We were both very honored to hear that we were selected Farm Family this year,” said Elizabeth, who is from Dyersburg, Tennessee. “I am very proud of Clayton and Keaton. They both work very hard, and it’s exciting for them to be recognized for the work they put in each day.”

Clayton said he wants “to thank the nominating committee for choosing us as the 2020 Lonoke County Farm Family.”

“It is both an honor and privilege to have been selected,” he said.

“Next I want to say thank you to our parents because without them we would have had a hard time getting into farming,” Clayton said. “Our father taught us that nothing in life is free and how to work hard.

“I would also like to thank our employees because without them, nothing we do would be possible. We have a great group of guys who work really hard and take a lot of pride in their work.”

Clayton and his family also attend Carlisle First United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth has been a member of the Carlisle Futuristic League for many years and participated in fundraisers to aid the local school and children’s programs in Carlisle. She served as president of the organization from 2014-2016.

Clayton is a member of the Lonoke County Farm Bureau and the Lonoke County Co-Op Inc. Nominating Committee.