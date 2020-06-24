Arizona adoption lawyer pleads guilty in Marshallese adoptions case

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen leaves court in Salt Lake City. He resigned from his elected position on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, months after being charged with running a human smuggling operation that paid pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give up their babies in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Attorney Paul Petersen of Mesa, Ariz. pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to come to the United States to give up their babies.

Petersen, 44, was indicted in October for running a human trafficking operation in three states: Arkansas, Arizona and Utah. He pleaded guilty last week to related charges in the other two states.

Petersen faced a 19-count federal indictment. Seventy adoption cases his firm handled in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas over three years figured in to the indictment, court records show. Citizens of the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation, cannot legally travel to the U.S. for the sole purpose of giving up babies for adoption.

Petersen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He and his attorney appeared by video link from Arizona in front of U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks in Fayetteville. U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas and Petersen's attorney Kurt Altman reached a plea agreement on Friday, according to statements made at the hearing. Wednesday's conference was held by video because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The plea agreement includes a provision that any prison sentence Petersen receives will run concurrently with any sentences he receives in state charges in Arizona and Utah instead of being stacked. Brooks left Petersen free on bond but restricted his travel to Maricopa County, Ariz. unless specific trips are approved by his federal probation officer there.

The original charges consisted of one count of conspiracy to smuggle illegal aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain; four counts of aiding and abetting alien smuggling for commercial advantage and private financial gain; seven counts of wire fraud; five counts of mail fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. All charges but the first count of conspiracy to smuggle are to be dropped, Fowlkes confirmed to the judge.

Petersen opened a branch of his law firm's office in Fayetteville in 2014, according to court records. Investigators estimated that branch of the firm handled about 30 adoptions a year. The firm's standard fee for an adoption was $10,000 up front and $25,000 upon completion of the adoption, court records say.

The federal investigation began in Arkansas in 2016 after members of local bar associations raised concerns about Petersen's practices to federal authorities, court records show.

The Marshall Islands are a former territory of the United States located about 2,000 miles west of Hawaii. Under a treaty, Marshallese have the right to travel to the United States with few restrictions.

Petersen pleaded guilty in Utah state courts on Friday to three counts of human smuggling and one count of communications fraud, all felonies. He pleaded guilty to state charges of Medicaid fraud in Arizona on Thursday for signing up Marshallese birth mothers for prenatal care and for delivery when such benefits are reserved for permanent Arizona residents in that state. The charges in Arizona said some of the birth mothers stayed in that state for four months.

The women taken to Utah to give birth received little or no prenatal care, prosecutors said in court documents. Their passports also were taken while they were in the U.S. in a step to assert control over them, authorities said.