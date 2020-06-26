• Corey Cappelloni of Washington, D.C., an endurance runner who once ran six days though the Sahara Desert, made a 218-mile run in seven days to see his 98-year-old grandmother in Scranton, Pa., after she was sickened with covid-19 and in the process raised money to buy cellphones and laptops to help senior citizens isolated by the pandemic.

• David Afanador, 39, a New York City police officer, pleaded innocent to aggravated assault and other charges after a video camera caught him on a Queens beach putting a black man in what prosecutors said was a banned chokehold.

• Upendra Pal, a state official in Bihar, India, said a thunderstorm generated lightning strikes that killed 83 people, mostly farmworkers, as it moved across the state, injuring at least 10 others who were hospitalized.

• Keegan Godsey, 23, of Austin, Texas, accused of vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in what his attorney described as a single act of graffiti, was charged with felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, police said.

• Victor Grebing, 26, of Jackson, Mo., accused of forcing his way into an Oak Ridge home to shoot and kill a former girlfriend, was charged with first-degree murder, burglary and armed criminal action, deputies said.

• Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville, Tenn., identified after outdoor recreation groups offered a reward, pleaded guilty and faces 30 days in jail for illegally killing an elk cow that was wearing a GPS collar as part of a three-year university study, wildlife officials said.

• Alexander Lawrence, a tattoo artist in Bellows Falls, Vt., who removes for free hateful skin art, including swastikas, SS lightning bolts and other symbols, said a spike in requests has forced him to hire an office manager to schedule his appointments.

• Robert Merner, police chief of Portsmouth, N.H., is defending the department's use of a drone during a June 4 Black Lives Matters protest, saying the drone was used to monitor a demonstrator who was openly carrying an AR-15-style rifle, which is legal in the state.

• Saniniu Laizer, a small-scale miner in Tanzania, has become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found, weighing 20 pounds and 11 pounds each, that Tanzania's government bought for $3.4 million.