UALR to recognize 2 business leaders

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will honor two Little Rock business professionals at the School of Business Distinguished Alumni Luncheon on Oct. 16.

In a news release, UALR said Henry "Hank" Kelley Jr., chief executive officer of Kelley Commercial Partners, has been named the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Whitney Burgess, vice president of client services and strategy at Team SI, will receive the Dean's Award for Excellence, the university said.

Kelley graduated from UALR with an MBA in 1984. He leads a team of 65 employees in managing more than 7 million square feet of properties. Kelley is president of Rotary 99. He is involved with the UA Little Rock Foundation, the Baptist Health Foundation board, Fifty for the Future, and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership board.

Burgess earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from UALR in 2013, then began a career in marketing. She joined Team SI in 2015. She is a member of Rotary Little Rock and a volunteer for the Lonoke 2022 Initiative, an effort to attract more economic growth to her hometown.

An alumni luncheon and awards presentation is planned for Oct. 16 at the Mariott Hotel in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $125 and are available at http://ualr.at/businessluncheon.

-- Stephen Steed

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Delta cracks down on mask refusers

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines has banned some passengers who refused to wear masks, according to Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian.

The Atlanta-based airline said earlier this month that people who do not comply with its requirement to wear masks during flight "risk future flight privileges with Delta."

Bastian wrote in a memo to employees Thursday: "We take the requirement to wear a mask very seriously." Passengers "must follow crew member instruction to properly wear them in flight."

"So far, there have thankfully only been a handful of cases, but we have already banned some passengers from future travel on Delta for refusing to wear masks on board," Bastian wrote.

Other airlines have rolled out similar policies requiring masks.

-- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Index of Arkansas stocks ends day up

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 382.46, up 2.86.

"An announcement by the Federal Reserve relaxing Volcker Rule restrictions helped lift equities and the financial sector ahead of the annual Russell index rebalance Friday that will likely create outsized volume in most securities on the closing auction," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.