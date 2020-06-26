Sections
Springdale man faces capital murder charge in shooting of ex-girlfriend

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:40 a.m.
A Springdale man faces a charge of capital murder after his ex-girlfriend succumbed Thursday night to a gunshot wound in her head, police said.

David Velazquez-Diaz, 44, also faces one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Springdale police responded to 1299 Electric Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and found Carol Lorenzo-Olivera, 36, facedown on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the department.

She was taken to Northwest Medical Center, where she underwent surgery and was on life support before she died, an arrest report for Velazquez-Diaz states.

Relatives of Lorenzo-Olivera told police she had recently broken up with Velazquez-Diaz, according to the report, and he had visited her a couple days before the shooting seeking to restart the relationship.

Velazquez-Diaz told police he had gone to meet Lorenzo-Olivera Tuesday to help her with car trouble, and while there, “the firearm discharged and struck” her, according to the arrest report.

Velazquez-Diaz remained in the Washington County jail as of Friday morning, and is set to appear in court Monday, an online jail roster indicates.

