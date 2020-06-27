Covid-19 cases remain on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

Jodie Sewell of Bentonville self-administers a nasal swab, Friday, June 26, 2020 during a mass covid-19 screening at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. The Arkansas Department of Health hosted a mass screening for anyone at the campus. Their goal was to administer 500 covid-19 tests. NWACC provided the facility and volunteers. UAMS and Mercy Hospital also provided volunteers. Check out nwaonline.com/200627Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Benton and Washington counties have gained about 1,531 covid-19 cases over the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

At least three Benton County and three Washington County residents have died of covid-19 since Monday, according to the county coroners.

Hehkbi Binejal, 55, of Springdale died Tuesday, according to the Washington County coroner's office.

Two Washington County residents died in Benton County, a 62-year-old Springdale man on Wednesday and a 66-year-old Springdale man on Thursday, according to the Benton County coroner's office.

A 54-year-old Gentry woman died Monday, followed by a 63-year-old Berryville woman Wednesday and a 75-year-old Bentonville man Thursday, according to the coroner. Their names have not been released.

Washington County continues to lead the state in the number of new cases each day. Of the 678 cases within 24 hours, Washington County had 122, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday during his daily news briefing. Benton County had the third-highest with 68 new cases, after Pulaski County with 84 cases.

A total of 8,589 tests, including 5,694 in Benton County and 2,895 in Washington County, were done in the past week, according to the Health Department.

Washington County has a positivity rate of 21%, according to the department. Benton County has a positivity rate of 8%.

Specimens to be tested are collected via nasal and mouth swabs. Testing is done at various commercial labs and the Health Department.

The Health Department began testing at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers, across the state May 18. The Fayetteville unit tested 925 people, and the Rogers unit 779 people as of Thursday, according to Danyelle McNeill, Health Department spokeswoman.

Community Clinic, which has four coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, has collected specimens from 11,299 people, including 2,291 in the past week, from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to a clinic.

Mercy Health System has collected specimens from 6,379 people, including 850 in the past week, from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy's call center and be screened before making an appointment at Mercy's evaluation site in Bentonville.

Washington Regional Health System has collected specimens to be tested from 7,717 people, including 1,504 in the past week, from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics and Fayetteville hospital, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

