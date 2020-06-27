Covid-19 cases remain on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Benton and Washington counties have gained about 1,531 covid-19 cases over the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
At least three Benton County and three Washington County residents have died of covid-19 since Monday, according to the county coroners.
Hehkbi Binejal, 55, of Springdale died Tuesday, according to the Washington County coroner's office.
Two Washington County residents died in Benton County, a 62-year-old Springdale man on Wednesday and a 66-year-old Springdale man on Thursday, according to the Benton County coroner's office.
A 54-year-old Gentry woman died Monday, followed by a 63-year-old Berryville woman Wednesday and a 75-year-old Bentonville man Thursday, according to the coroner. Their names have not been released.
Washington County continues to lead the state in the number of new cases each day. Of the 678 cases within 24 hours, Washington County had 122, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday during his daily news briefing. Benton County had the third-highest with 68 new cases, after Pulaski County with 84 cases.
A total of 8,589 tests, including 5,694 in Benton County and 2,895 in Washington County, were done in the past week, according to the Health Department.
Washington County has a positivity rate of 21%, according to the department. Benton County has a positivity rate of 8%.
Specimens to be tested are collected via nasal and mouth swabs. Testing is done at various commercial labs and the Health Department.
The Health Department began testing at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers, across the state May 18. The Fayetteville unit tested 925 people, and the Rogers unit 779 people as of Thursday, according to Danyelle McNeill, Health Department spokeswoman.
Community Clinic, which has four coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, has collected specimens from 11,299 people, including 2,291 in the past week, from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to a clinic.
Mercy Health System has collected specimens from 6,379 people, including 850 in the past week, from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy's call center and be screened before making an appointment at Mercy's evaluation site in Bentonville.
Washington Regional Health System has collected specimens to be tested from 7,717 people, including 1,504 in the past week, from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics and Fayetteville hospital, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.
Coronavirus screening sites
• Washington County Health Unit: 3270 Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment.
• Benton County Health Unit: 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite 2200 in Rogers. Patients should call (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment.
• Walmart/Quest testing site: 7-9 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients must schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com or MyQuest app.
• UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow
• UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502
• Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road.
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd.
• Washington Regional Family Clinic drive-through screening clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs
• Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: (800) 743-3616
• Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs
• Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers
• Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 13-14 in Fayetteville
• Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas online screening: mana.md/covid-19-screening/
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas fever hotline: (479) 435-2500
• MedExpress Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment.
• Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 beforehand to make an appointment to be screened.
• Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387.
Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette