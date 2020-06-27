Sheriff's Office says disturbance ends in pursuit and search

SPRINGDALE -- A disturbance call early Friday morning at a home in the Sonora area ended around noon with three people in custody after police used dogs and aerial drones to search a neighborhood north of U.S. 412 in Springdale.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when Anna Gilbert of 20067 Rochelle Riviera reported several men with guns were pounding on her door and making threats, according to Kelly Cantrell public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Gilbert said the men were looking for her husband. The men left in a white Ford pickup before deputies arrived, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

A man with a gunshot wound to his hand was reported at the Dollar General Store at 17150 U.S. 412 East at 7:59 a.m, according to the report. The man, identified as Devin Acuff, said four men in a white pickup had been trying to pass him as he was driving south on Sonora Road and after he pulled over to let them pass the driver of the pickup shot at him, striking him in the hand.

Deputies broadcast a description of the pickup, and the Arkansas Highway Police and State Police became involved in a pursuit of a pickup matching the description, according to Cantrell. The occupants abandoned the pickup on Christy Lane and fled on foot.

Officers began searching the area around Thrush Street and Christy Drive in Springdale. Springdale police were asked to assist at 8:48 a.m. and brought a dog dog and used a drone to help with the search.

Cantrell said three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Jaime Lachino was arrested in connection with battery and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Cantrell said the two others were issued citations by the state Highway Police and no additional information was available.