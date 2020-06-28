Sections
Arrest made in Blytheville triple homicide

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:41 p.m.
Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in Blytheville on Saturday evening, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

The suspect, 36-year-old Marlon Tucker of St. Louis, is in custody after he was apprehended in Missouri early Sunday morning, Thompson said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

The victims all knew each other or were related, Thompson said. They were attending a party at a residence located in the 600 block of Parkway Drive, about a mile and a half west of Interstate 55, when a physical altercation broke out.

Thompson said that, based on available information, Tucker was not involved in the altercation. However, Thompson added, Tucker began shooting moments after the altercation began.

"There is no explanation why Tucker began shooting people," Thompson said.

Tucker stole a vehicle and fled the area just after the shooting and before police arrived, the police chief said.

