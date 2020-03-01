Junior Auxiliary of Searcy to host benefit ball

Posing for a photo at last year’s Charity Ball include Junior Auxiliary members, from left, Ashton Barnhart, Kourtney Baker, public relations chair Tessa Floyd and Megan White. This year’s ball will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Searcy Country Club.

— The annual Charity Ball is the biggest and most important fundraiser of the year for the Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, said Tessa Floyd, public relations chair for the group.

“It helps us raise funds for our many service projects that benefit the community throughout the entire year,” Floyd said. “It is also a fun and exciting way for us to reach out to members of the community and show them what Junior Auxiliary is all about.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy 2020 Charity Ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Searcy Country Club. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door; however, Floyd advised purchasing them in advance and reserving a table for the best experience. Tickets are $65 each or $120 for couples.

“This event is an opportunity for everyone to get dressed up and have an exciting evening out, while also raising money for their community at the same time,” Floyd said. “It’s a fun way for everyone to make a positive impact on their community.”

She said the charity ball typically raises between $10,000 and $15,000.

Floyd said this year’s Charity Ball is being sponsored by First Security Bank, First Community Bank, Unity Health and the Crain family.

“As with any event, coordinating all of the vendors for the same evening can be the most difficult aspect,” she said. “Making sure the venue, the band and the casino tables are all available for the same night can sometimes be challenging, but once all of that lines up, a lot of stress is relieved.”

She said a lot of work the members do ahead of the event includes collecting donations, selling tickets and marketing.

Floyd said this year’s Charity Ball will have “lots of great items being auctioned, including a round of golf, a full set of lashes, Dysport injections, a Heritage Rough Rider .22LR, hair-care and beard-care products, and many more,” she said. “The event is being catered by the Searcy Country Club, and live music will be featured.”

The money raised benefits several of the projects conducted by the Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, including the Sunshine School, which Floyd said is the club’s baby.

“This is a nonprofit school for children and adults with developmental disabilities,” Floyd said. “Junior Auxiliary of Searcy helped found the school back in 1964 and has continued to be involved ever since.”

She said the Junior Auxiliary gives monthly birthday parties for the students and staff, hosts a Halloween carnival and Easter party each year, and puts on a summer camp every summer.

“Other projects that we have include a Day of Caring, a day dedicated to helping those uninsured or underinsured members of the community,” Floyd said.

She said the JA helps the children of White County by providing clothes and Christmas toys to children in need through the Angel Trees and by donating food baskets to families in need during Thanksgiving each year.

She said the group also gives area students coats, clothes and backpacks at the recommendation of school counselors.

Floyd has been involved with JA for 5 1/2 years.

“I moved to Searcy after getting married, and I was looking for a way to meet people, as well as make a difference in the community, and found that Junior Auxiliary was the perfect fit,” she said.

This year, the Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will honor Diane Killough as the Queen. Killough, a former member of the Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, is known as a Life and Associate member.

“She is one of our most active L&A members and continues to contribute and be involved year after year, whether it be through donations or volunteering her time,” Floyd said. “Each year, we choose a Charity Ball queen; this can be a former member of JA or someone from the community who we feel deserves the recognition.

“After many years of service, we felt that Diane would be the perfect queen this year.”

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jaofsearcy.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.