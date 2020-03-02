Man shot in arm while sitting in car, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 36-year-old was shot in the arm Saturday while sitting in his car, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock to a report of a shooting victim.

Brian Booth, of North Little Rock, told officers he was sitting in his car with his uncle around 2:30 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots, according to a police report. Booth was unsure of the exact location of the shooting, but told police it was in the John Barrow Road area.

Officers saw multiple bullet holes in a vehicle at the hospital and a gunshot wound to Booth’s left arm.

Booth told officers he drove straight to the hospital and did not know who the gunman was because he did not see anything.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Booth was treated for the injury and released from the hospital. He added investigators are working Monday to determine where exactly the shooting occurred.