• Regina Romero, mayor of Tucson, Ariz., and City Council member Lane Santa Cruz are calling for the removal of Confederate flags from the annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, with Romero saying the emblem "has no place in the rodeo parade or elsewhere in our community."

• Madison L'Insalata, this year's Miss Staten Island, was barred from the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade when she announced she was bisexual and would wear rainbow-colored clothing after parade organizers banned the New York City borough's LGBTQ pride center from participating.

• Chuck McDougald, a police captain in Tupelo, Miss., said the suspect was hospitalized but no one else was hurt after an officer shot a man who tried to elude police by running from his vehicle and onto the grounds of the Tupelo Children's Mansion, a group home that serves families and children.

• Robby Ellis, a councilman in D'Iberville, Miss., and his wife, Chelse, were both arrested on misdemeanor assault charges after an officer called to their home noted that there were "signs of domestic violence occurring on both sides," without providing details.

• Linda Veress, a Yellowstone National Park spokeswoman, said rangers have begun capturing bison migrating outside the park, and the animals will be held in pens for possible slaughter as part of a culling program to shield Montana's cattle industry from brucellosis, a disease that many bison carry.

• Jared Wright, 21, of Lawton, Okla., arrested after he was found in a high school parking lot in Johnston, Iowa, with a 15-year-old girl who fled from home in Belmont, Miss., last week, was charged with harboring a runaway, police said.

• Mark Casteel, 36, faces assault and other counts, accused of getting out of his car and knocking over an all-terrain vehicle at an intersection near De Soto, Mo., after a road rage-fueled shouting match, then punching and stabbing a 44-year-old man, police said.

• Brandon Fleury, 22, a Santa Ana, Calif., man who prosecutors said idolized mass murderers, was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims.

• Denis Tremblay of St. Michel des Saints, Quebec, crossed the finish line 35 seconds ahead of his closest competitor to win the Can-Am Crown, a 250-mile dog sled race across the wilderness of northern Maine's Aroostook County.

