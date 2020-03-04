LR Parkview displays urgency

Little Rock Parkview’s Deanna Kamanga (12) takes a shot between two Lake Hamilton defenders Tuesday during the Lady Patriots 56-47 victory over the Lady Wolves at the Class 5A girls state tournament in Russellville. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

RUSSELLVILLE -- A strong second-half performance has put Little Rock Parkview in the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament quarterfinals.

Jordyn Williams finished with 12 points, including four three-pointers, and Little Rock Parkview, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central Conference, defeated 5A-South Conference champion Lake Hamilton 56-47 on Tuesday in the first round at Cyclone Arena.

Parkview Coach Lahoma Howard said the Lady Patriots had a sense of urgency going into the state tournament.

"We were talking about leaving it all out on the court," Howard said. "It's do or die right now in the state tournament. You win, you can stay a little bit longer, or if you lose, you go home.

"We wanted to finish those easy baskets."

Parkview (13-12) will play West Memphis or Little Rock Christian in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday.

Jordan Gregory had 12 points for Parkview. Jasmine Davis scored 11 points, while Dynasty McGraw added 10. Davis also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Parkview trailed 26-24 at halftime, but the Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Wolves 32-21 to advance.

"Give Parkview credit," said Lake Hamilton Coach Blake Condley, whose team's 14-game winning streak was snapped. "They were guarding us really well. They were frustrating us a little bit. Their girls stepped up and made big shots."

Gregory knocked down two three-pointers in the final two minutes of the third quarter to give the Lady Patriots a 40-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Lake Hamilton cut the lead to 42-41 with 4:28 left to play on Aspen Thornton's two free throws, but Davis hit a pull-up jumper for a 44-41 Parkview lead with 4:08 remaining.

Gregory's fourth three-pointer extended the lead to 51-44 with 2:00 left to play.

Little Rock Parkview’s Jordyn Williams (11) takes a shot over Lake Hamilton’s Hayleigh Wyrick on Tuesday during the Lady Patriots’ 56-47 victory over the Lady Wolves at the Class 5A girls state tournament in Russellville. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

"We made some key baskets down the stretch," Howard said. "We needed those. Those were confidence boosters. I'm glad they made them at crucial times."

Thornton had 19 points to lead Lake Hamilton (22-6). Hayleigh Wyrick finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

MOUNTAIN HOME 50,

VILONIA 43

Kate Gilbert finished with 19 points as Mountain Home (22-6) knocked off 5A-West Conference champion Vilonia (25-3).

Mountain Home, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East, will play Watson Chapel or Hot Springs in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Addison Yates had 16 points and went 10 of 10 at the free-throw line for the Lady Bombers.

Mountain Home trailed 23-19 at halftime, but the Lady Bombers shut out the Lady Eagles 10-0 in the third quarter to take a 29-23 lead.

The Lady Bombers were 19 of 21 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished 26 of 31 overall.

Lauren Patterson led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Paige Kelley added 10 points.

NETTLETON 53, ALMA 34

Elauna Eaton scored 15 points to lead 5A-East Conference champion Nettleton (25-5) past Alma (14-14).

Nettleton, which trailed 23-20 early in the third quarter, used a 21-2 run to end the quarter for a 41-25 lead. Eaton capped the run with a three-pointer and a three-point play.

The Lady Raiders' largest lead was 53-31.

Briley Pena added 11 points for the Lady Raiders.

Alma was led by Lydia Mann, who scored 14 points. Loryn Kelley chipped in with 11 points.

Sports on 03/04/2020