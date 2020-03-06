Texas RB set to visit Hogs this weekend

A Texas running back holds Arkansas in high regards and is looking forward to visiting Fayetteville this weekend.

Caleb Berry, 6-2, 202 pounds, of Lufkin, has seven scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Nebraska, Houston, Louisiana Tech and others. He plans to visit the Razorbacks on Saturday.

He held an offer from former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and he received an offer from Sam Pittman on Jan. 16.

“They’re on on my list,” Berry said. “I want to check it out and see if I fit in.”

Berry recorded more than 800 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. He missed three games after injuring his shoulder in the season opener.

“It was a lot of pain,” Berry said. “I would’ve missed more, but I played with the injury.”

He hopes to make it to the NFL.

“I’m looking to be in school for four years and eventually get to my goal,” Berry said.