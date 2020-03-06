Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Texas RB set to visit Hogs this weekend

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)

A Texas running back holds Arkansas in high regards and is looking forward to visiting Fayetteville this weekend.

Caleb Berry, 6-2, 202 pounds, of Lufkin, has seven scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Nebraska, Houston, Louisiana Tech and others. He plans to visit the Razorbacks on Saturday.

He held an offer from former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and he received an offer from Sam Pittman on Jan. 16.

“They’re on on my list,” Berry said. “I want to check it out and see if I fit in.”

Berry recorded more than 800 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. He missed three games after injuring his shoulder in the season opener.

“It was a lot of pain,” Berry said. “I would’ve missed more, but I played with the injury.”

He hopes to make it to the NFL.

“I’m looking to be in school for four years and eventually get to my goal,” Berry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT