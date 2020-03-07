21 virus tests positive on ship off California

In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. (Michele Smith via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 19 of them are crew members, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, with evidence showing that the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.

He said federal officials were working with California authorities on a plan to move the ship to a noncommercial port.

There was no immediate word on where or when the vessel will dock, and in the meantime, all the people on board were keeping to themselves in their rooms.

"All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus," Pence said. "Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cq8AfcD7arE]

Pence said 46 of the more than 3,500 people aboard were tested in the first round. A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot Grand Princess by rope Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.

Health officials trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey also were found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage -- increasing crew members' exposure to the virus.

"We know the coronavirus manifested among the previous passengers ... we will be testing everyone on the ship, we will be quarantining as necessary," Pence said. "We anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship, they will not need to disembark."

Princess Cruises said the ship's doctor would inform passengers and crew members of their results after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

In California, the ship was returning to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii.

A Sacramento-area man who sailed aboard the Grand Princess last month during visits to Mexican ports later succumbed to the virus, California authorities said. Others who were on that voyage also have tested positive in Northern California, Nevada, and Canada.

Three dozen passengers on the Grand Princess have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.

An epidemiologist who studies the spread of virus particles said the recirculated air from a cruise ship's ventilation system, plus the close quarters and communal settings, make passengers and crew vulnerable to infectious diseases.

"They're not designed as quarantine facilities, to put it mildly," said Don Milton of the University of Maryland. "You're going to amplify the infection by keeping people on the boat."

He said the fallout from the ship quarantined in Japan demonstrates the urgent need to move people off the ship and into a "safer quarantine environment."

Steven Smith and his wife, Michele, of Paradise, Calif., said they are a bit worried but feel safe in their room aboard the Grand Princess.

"What's given us hope is that the system that is in place, our government, the CDC, we feel is doing a remarkable job," Steven Smith said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to at least 13, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across about half the states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

Most of the dead in the U.S. were from suburban Seattle's Life Care Center nursing home, now the subject of federal and state investigations that could lead to sanctions, including a possible takeover of its management. Washington state has the nation's biggest concentration of cases, with at least 70.

Thirty medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service will arrive today at the nursing home to help care for patients and provide relief to the exhausted staff, said Dow Constantine, executive in charge of Seattle's King County.

"We are grateful the cavalry is arriving. It will make rapid change in the conditions there," he said.

The nursing home was down to 69 residents after 15 were taken to the hospital in the preceding 24 hours, Constantine said.

Information for this article was contributed by Janie Har, Daisy Nguyen, Gene Johnson, Martha Bellisle, Carla K. Johnson, Rachel La Corte and Monika Mathur of The Associated Press.

