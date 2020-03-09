PRACTICALLY ACTIVE: As foot woes wane, it’s time to start exercising

Exercise? I get it on the golf course. When I see my friends collapse, I run for the paramedics.

Not many things strike fear in my heart, but mention a medical procedure or test, and I'll start to panic. My palms sweat, my heartbeat quickens and I get light-headed. Dollar signs flash before my eyes, and I hold my purse tighter.

But then I get a grip on reality and remember that tests are for my own good. It's just that, as many people know, a high deductible and out-of-pocket costs can be quite the drain.

The most recent case in point comes during treatment for the wounds on my feet, which are healing nicely, according to staff at Arkansas Heart Hospital.

I have been working so hard to lower my blood glucose levels to facilitate healing. And the hospital staff has done its part by being informative, helpful and professional.

I had X-rays early in my treatment, which has been going on for three weeks. The doctor decided I needed an MRI, too.

MRI stands for Magnetic Resonance Imaging. A section on the website of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering spells it out. MRI is a noninvasive technology that produces three-dimensional, detailed, anatomical images. It employs powerful magnets that produce a strong magnetic field that forces protons in the body to align with that field. When a radio-frequency current is pulsed through the patient, protons are stimulated and spin out of equilibrium, straining against the magnetic field. When the radio-frequency field is turned off, the MRI sensors are able to detect the energy released as the protons realign with the magnetic field.

Doctors can tell the difference between various types of tissues based on these magnetic behaviors. The brain, spinal cord and nerves, as well as muscles, ligaments and tendons are seen much more clearly with MRI than with regular X-rays.

The downside is that you have to be still for 30 or so minutes at a time, but the noises the machine makes can be quite relaxing after a while. I've had no negative reports.

So it's time to get back to exercising. I've been lax while the wounds that have haunted me since late January sidetracked my life, my mood and my activity.

I like seated exercise. It can be done by people in wheelchairs or power chairs and by those without mobility concerns who just can't handle much intensity.

I found good information on the website of the National Health Service, the publicly funded health-care system of the United Kingdom. The site offers a variety of sitting exercises that will help improve mobility. They can be done at home or even at your work desk.

First, choose a stable chair that does not have wheels. You should be able to sit with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent at right angles. Avoid chairs with arms or that restrict your range of motion. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and have some water nearby. Start slowly and work up to more repetitions or longer workouts, as long as it doesn't hurt.

One thing about seated exercise that works well for me is I don't have to have fancy workout shoes, or even wear shoes at all. I don't get the wear and tear on my ankle or feel worn out from marching in place or stepping side to side.

Exercises can be done one at a time, focusing on flexibility, balance and strength. We can choose from a variety of video styles ranging from basic exercises and dance to seated yoga. They can be done alone or with a group, and should be enjoyable, doable and beneficial.

You can download a PDF of a seated exercise program from the National Health Service. The program would be a good slow start to get back to exercising.

In coming columns, I'll discuss finding workouts and videos, whether online or bought, and would appreciate input from readers who have been there and done that.

