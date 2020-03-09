Razorbacks first to offer Fayetteville's Sategna

Fayetteville sophomore receiver Isaiah Sategna received his first scholarship offer from Arkansas while visiting the Razorbacks on Monday.

“I just started smiling really big,” Sategna said. “I didn't know what to say.

“It’s crazy because when I woke up this morning, I didn't think I would get an offer at the end of the day, but to get that first one as a sophomore as big as Arkansas is crazy."

Sategna, 5-11, 170 pounds, is one of the nation’s top athletes in his class. He had 36 receptions for 700 yards along with 6 touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2019, and was first-team all-conference.

He is also one of the top track athletes in the nation. Sategna had bests of 10.80 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.93 in the 200 and 49.93 in the 400 last year.

He also had bests of 14.61 in the 110-meter hurdles and 37.67 in the 300-meter hurdles. According to MileSplit, his 37.67 seconds is the fifth-fastest freshman performance in the 300 since 2000.

Sategna set a state indoor long jump record for freshmen with a jump of 24-1 1/2. The national freshman record set by Mike Newell in 1996 with a leap of 24-5.

He was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year in track and field and the Class 7A Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the league's football coaches.

Sategna is the son of Mario Sategna, who is an assistant track coach for the Razorbacks and a former head coach at Texas. Mario Sategna was a three-time All-American decathlete at LSU and Isaiah's mother, Dahlia, was also a standout sprinter for the Tigers and competed for Jamaica in the 1992 Olympics.

Sategna, who's drawing interest from Tulsa in football, moved to Fayetteville a little over a year ago.

“I like it, I like the people here,” said Sategna, who was accompanied by his father on the visit. “All the (Arkansas) facilities like football, track and basketball, they’re all very nice.”