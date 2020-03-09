Little Rock police officer arrested on child-porn charge, authorities say

A Little Rock police officer arrested Monday is accused of possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Eddie Seaton had been on leave after Little Rock police and the FBI searched his home Dec. 30 and took possession of computers and other devices, according to a news release by the Little Rock Police Department. He was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography, the release states.

Seaton remained on leave Monday afternoon as an internal investigation continued, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. The patrol officer was hired by the department March 30, 2007.

“I am sadden[ed] that an officer within our LRPD family is accused of this crime,” Chief Keith Humphrey said in the release. “However, I am encouraged our detectives and federal counterparts presented evidence and other facts throughout their investigation to hold this person accountable.”

Seaton wasn’t listed on Pulaski County jail’s online roster Monday afternoon.