ASU women's basketball capsule

Sun Belt Tournament first round: ASU women vs. South Alabama

WHEN 8:30 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-18, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 14-16, 9-9

SERIES ASU leads 39-13.

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So.;13.1;4.4

G Mya Love, 5-8, Fr.;2.8;2.2

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr.;10.7;8.2

G Payton Tennison, 5-11, Sr.;7.3;2.2

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr.;12.4;5.6

COACH Matt Daniel (11-18 in one season at ASU)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Shaforia Kines, 5-5, Sr.;15.4;4.0

G Jayla Morrow, 5-8, Jr.;2.0;1.4

G Savannah Jones, 6-0, Jr.;14.0;5.5

F Kennedi Centers, 6-0, Sr.;6.6;5.7

C Antoinette Lewis, 6-1, Jr.;13.1;10.0

COACH Terry Fowler (99-119 in seven seasons at South Alabama)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;USA

64.4;Points for;69.3

73.4;Points against;67.7

-7.2;Rebound margin;-0.8

+0.8;Turnover margin;-0.5

38.1;FG pct.;39.6

28.8;3-pt pct.;33.5

66.1;FT pct.;59.3

CHALK TALK Arkansas State is the No. 7 seed, South Alabama is the No. 6 seed. The winner advances to Wednesday's quarterfinal round and will face the winner of No. 10 Texas State-No. 3 Texas-Arlington at 7 p.m. Central in Arlington, Texas. ... ASU split the regular-season series with South Alabama. The Jaguars won 87-71 on Feb. 20 in Mobile, Ala. The Red Wolves came back from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to win 86-80 Thursday in Jonesboro. ... ASU enters off a 91-81 home loss to Troy on Saturday in the regular-season finale and has dropped seven of its past nine games. ... South Alabama snapped a three-game losing streak in its regular-season finale with a 57-42 victory over UALR on Saturday in Little Rock. ... South Alabama ranks third in the Sun Belt in scoring offense this season (69.3 ppg), while ASU ranks last in both scoring defense (73.4 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (43.1%). ... South Alabama leads the league in blocked shots (4.6 per game) and three-point percentage (33.5%).

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 03/10/2020