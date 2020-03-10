Police officer, suspect shot in Hot Springs

Onlookers at the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting on Kenwood Street in Hot Springs Tuesday night. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

A police officer and a suspect were both shot in Hot Springs on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Hot Springs Police Department Cpl. Joey Williams declined to identify the name of the officer or release details on his condition.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Kenwood Street, a neighborhood southwest of Central and Grand Avenues.

"I would ask that everybody have their thoughts and prayers for our officer at this time, and his family," Williams said during a brief news conference.

Williams called the shooting a "contained situation," adding there is "no danger to the public" and that no additional suspects were being sought.

Several witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Arkansas State Police are investigating, Williams said.

