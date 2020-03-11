Pine Bluff patient is first presumptive case of coronavirus in state, governor says

A patient in Pine Bluff is Arkansas’ first presumptive case of coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The patient, whose name wasn’t released, had an out-of-state travel history, Hutchinson said. The state Department of Health has sent a team to the hospital, where the patient is in isolation.

“There’s not any general risk to the public,” Hutchinson said. “But the Department of Health team will be taking the proper precautions there as the patient is in isolation.”

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDR88biM7Y8]