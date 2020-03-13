Arkansas hospitals announce restrictions to limit potential coronavirus spread

The Baptist Health campus on Kanis Road in Little Rock is shown in this 2016 file photo.

Several Arkansas hospitals have announced visitor restrictions to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Friday, Baptist Health announced that visitors may only enter patient rooms, and public access to common areas such as waiting rooms and the hospital cafeteria is suspended.

No one who is sick can access surgery waiting rooms except to seek care for an illness, and people can't visit the women's, children's or intensive care area if they've traveled abroad or show covid-19 symptoms, a news release for the system said.

Fever, cough and body aches are common symptoms of the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

CHI St. Vincent hospitals have suspended their volunteer programs and announced that visitors will be limited to two immediate family members per hospitalized patient per day.

The system's officials said people should avoid the emergency room unless they have severe symptoms, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

“The community should know that our hospitals and healthcare professionals are closely monitoring all developments with covid-19 and are prepared to identify, immediately isolate and treat any potentially infected patient who seeks our care,” said CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerry Jones in a statement.

“We have surge capacity policies and training in place as well as a secure supply of equipment to effectively provide care while also protecting our caregivers as they screen and treat any symptomatic patients.”

Earlier this week, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital announced medical screenings and visitor limitations for patients at their sites. Two parents are allowed to visit a child at the same time, but only one can stay overnight.

Medical students and volunteers have been dismissed, and employees will be screened for symptoms, the groups said.

Visitors to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville also will be screened for infection risk factors, and adult patients can have one visitor at a time.

More visitors are allowed for patients at the system's Willard Walker Hospice Home as long as they aren't sick.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued guidance Thursday recommending that hospitals screen visitors and workers for covid-19 symptoms and any recent history of visiting affected areas, though the agency stopped short of making those provisions mandatory.

"Hospitals are encouraged to review their visitation criteria and to consider whether temporarily limiting the type or number of visitors is appropriate during this high-risk period," Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith wrote to providers.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]