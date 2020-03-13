Sections
Catholic Diocese of Little Rock suspending Sunday Masses

by Francisca Jones | Today at 12:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Diocese of Little Rock. ( Gavin Lesnick )

The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has suspended all Sunday Masses and will suspend all public Masses beginning March 21, the diocese announced Friday.

In a letter issued Thursday to Catholics in Arkansas, Bishop Anthony Taylor said the diocese is trying to be pro-active with regard to the coronavirus, or covid-19, instead of reactive. The measures are in place to “flatten the curve,” Taylor said, in reference to the spike of virus cases seen in other countries including Italy.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Among the changes to worship detailed in the letter, all nonessential parish gatherings scheduled to take place in March and April are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

When possible, Taylor said, churches will remain open during daylight hours for private prayer and Eucharistic Adoration as an alternative to Sunday Mass.

He plans to reassess any changes to these and other measures April 15.

