• David Moore, spokesman for the Larimer County, Colo., sheriff's office, said officers shot and killed a mountain lion that attacked one person and bit a deputy on the shoulder, hospitalizing both, at an RV park near Loveland, north of Denver.

• William Bynum Jr., 57, who resigned as president of Jackson State University in Mississippi, and Shonda McCarthy, 46, the school's former art gallery director, pleaded innocent to charges related to their arrests during a prostitution sting at a hotel in Clinton, Miss.

• Sheila Bynum-Coleman, 47, a former candidate for Virginia's House of Delegates, faces "revenge porn" charges after being accused of disseminating nude photos of a woman at her workplace, telling a supervisor that the photos were taken on company time.

• Demarcus Crawford, 36, described by federal prosecutors as the "chief enforcer" for the Gangster Disciples street gang in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and other Tennessee cities, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

• David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kan., who asked a judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so he can "rend their souls" from their bodies because of disputes over issues such as child custody and taxes, has been ordered to undergo a mental exam.

• Paulren Stepter, 54, accused of killing a woman at his home in St. Louis in 2017 and dumping her body in a trash bin where it was later found at a landfill in Marissa, Ill., was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

• Michaela Vincent, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a condominium community had to be evacuated for several hours after one resident began throwing objects off his balcony, including at least one pipe bomb, before he was taken into custody.

• Jason Quate, 36, faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and other charges in the death of his 6-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a garage in a St. Louis suburb, authorities said.

• Edwidge Danticat, who writes tales of love, family and mortality set partly in her native Haiti, won the National Book Critics Circle award for fiction for her collection titled Everything Inside, which was praised for narratives that have "no forced happy endings, no unearned deliverances."

A Section on 03/13/2020