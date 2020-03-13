North Little Rock School District to provide meals for students

Officials with the North Little Rock School District announced Friday they will provide meals to students next week.

Monday through Friday, any North Little Rock School District student will be able to pick up lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at North Little Rock High School, Glenview Elementary, Boone Park Elementary, Ridge Road Elementary, Seventh Street Elementary and Amboy Elementary.

Spokesman Dustin Barnes said any student can attend any site, no matter where they live. He said the meals will be a grab-and-go lunch, and that students will not be allowed to eat on-site.