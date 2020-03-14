3 more Arkansans test positive for virus, gov says; National Guard activated

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, left, speaks at a news conference Saturday alongside Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in this screenshot from a live feed.

Three additional people in Arkansas have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 12, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials said Saturday.

All three positive cases were health care workers who came into contact with the first patient at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, state Health Secretary Nate Smith said at a news conference. All are in isolation, but none of the workers are in the hospital.

Hutchinson also said that the state’s emergency operations center has been activated and that he has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to support logistics, transportation and call center support.

“I want to make sure that they’re ready and available,” Hutchinson said of the National Guard activation. “And so I have activated them as an additional resource to make available to our public health team.”

The announcements were made during a news conference held at roughly 1:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock.

