Naturals close offices; Travs open

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced Friday that the front office, ticket office and team store at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale would be closed until further notice.

The closures are in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has postponed the start of the Major League Baseball season and virtually all professional and college sports across the country.

"We encourage all Naturals fans and our great partners in baseball and in business to continue to reach out to us with any questions or concerns you may have over the coming days regarding the upcoming season," the team said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The organization encouraged fans to monitor the team's website at nwanaturals.com and other social media channels for up-to-date news regarding the team and the 2020 season, or call the Naturals office at (479) 927-4900 and leave a message.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Travelers, the Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, told the Democrat-Gazette on Friday that the team's offices at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock are expected to remain open for the time being, but the club continues to monitor the situation.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 03/14/2020