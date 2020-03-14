Pine Bluff police search for suspect, 47, in killing

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Pine Bluff early Saturday.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 5004 W. Barraque St. at about 2:15 a.m. found a male suffering from a single gunshot wound outside the residence, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department. Police said the victim, a male whose name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Joseph Delonte Dudley as a suspect in the killing. The release describes Dudley as a 47-year-old man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing roughly 165 pounds. Police believe he may be driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart.

The slaying is the city’s fourth this year and comes just two days after its third. Leoncio Flores, 21, of Pine Bluff, was found shot dead in the doorway of an apartment unit early Thursday near 2402 McConnell Circle, according to police. No suspects have been named in that case.