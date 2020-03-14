Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

FIRST POST — 12:35 P.M.

LEE'S LOCK Blackberry Wine in the fifth

BEST BET Captain Don in the third

LONG SHOT Private Lake in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 92-266 (34.6%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

PRIVATE LAKE** finished fourth in an unusually fast maiden race when making his first start after a layoff. He is dropping and had a good subsequent breeze. TEN BUDS contested the pace in an improved third-place finish, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. EGOMANIAC was one-paced when overmatched in a maiden allowance sprint, but he fits well at this lower level. He may benefit from a contentious early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Private Lake;WDe La Cruz;Martin;7-2

2 Ten Buds;Loveberry;Martin;9-2

12 Egomaniac;Baze;Mason;8-1

5 Random Affair;Cannon;Morse;10-1

4 Radicator;Eramia;Von Hemel;4-1

6 Thornish;Santana;Moquett;9-2

9 J's Little Man;FDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

1 Blanco Bronco;Felix;Gonzalez;12-1

1a Ironic;Felix;Gonzalez;12-1

8 Therunawayrocket;Roman;Creighton;20-1

11 Lime Tree Valley;Lara;Jackson;15-1

3 Soul Temptation;Thompson;Dixon;30-1

7 Unbridled Shoes;Bailey;Hewitt;30-1

2 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, allowance

DULCE RIDE** has not raced in over 11 months, but she holds a talent advantage. She races for high-percentage trainer Brad Cox for the first time. READY ORB NOT was a distant second at this level in her return from a freshening, and she is a late threat for the leading trainer. KISS MORE was a clear front-running maiden winner, and she has experience on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Dulce Ride;Talamo;Cox;3-1

6 Ready Orb Not;Mojica;Diodoro;2-1

5 Kiss More;Elliott;Vance;9-2

3 Crystal Lake;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;7-2

9 Lemon Drop Kitty;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

8 Flatoutcountry;Harr;Stuart;15-1

1 Between the Hedges;Bridgmohan;Amoss;10-1

4 Letters to Belle;Lara;Ruiz;30-1

2 My Little Spitfire;FDe La Cruz;Nelson;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

CAPTAIN DON*** followed a decisive maiden victory with a second-place finish at this level, and he has early speed and encouraging wet-track works. BEBOP SHOES hit the wire less than 1 length behind the top selection, while gaining on that foe inside the final furlong. SOUIXPER CHARGER may be the speed of the speed, and he was beaten only a head over a wet track Feb. 6.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Captain Don;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;3-1

14 Bebop Shoes;Borel;Fires;9-2

13 Souixper Charger;Santana;Peitz;7-2

10 Joan's Delight;Loveberry;Villafranco;4-1

12 Destiny Way;Talamo;Deville;8-1

5 Bank Man;Quinonez;Swearingen;12-1

7 Sir Brahms;Garcia;Contreras;6-1

8 Young Bull;Canchari;Witt;5-1

6 East Moon Lake;Birzer;Roberts;20-1

9 Destinedtobeastar;Thompson;Dixon;10-1

4 Piece of Work;Eramia;Milligan;10-1

1 Wasabi Moon;Felix;Ashauer;15-1

3 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;20-1

11 Dothebestyoucan;Roberts;Hornsby;30-1

4 Purse $31,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MATROOH*** has been a dominating winner in two races for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro, and he is very effective on fast and wet tracks. CANDY CARLOS is taking a drop in class after a photo-finish defeat. He has early speed and drew a favorable route post. CODETOWIN has rallied to win five consecutive sprint races, including a wet-track score in his last race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Matrooh;Mojica;Diodoro;9-5

2 Candy Carlos;Bridgmohan;Barkley;9-2

8 Codetowin;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;8-1

3 I Will Stand;Vazquez;Ortiz;6-1

4 Kristi's Copilot;Garcia;Hollendorfer;10-1

9 Croatian;Cannon;Hawley;4-1

6 Fayette Warrior;Santana;Villafranco;8-1

5 Coach Adams;Elliott;Compton;20-1

7 He's So Zazzy;WDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

1 Power Song;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

5 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BLACKBERRY WINE**** battled for the lead until fading inside the final furlong in the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds, and he is plunging down into a maiden race. SHAKE has finished with energy in both of his races, and he has a license to show marked improvement if he will break with the field. BOATING PARTY raced close to a fast early pace in a deceptive sixth-place debut around two turns, and he can benefit from the experience and a kinder rating.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Blackberry Wine;Garcia;Sharp;4-5

1 Shaka;Saez;Maker;8-1

3 Boating Party;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Dreamonmebaby;Elliott;Hartman;6-1

5 What a Country;Johnson;Hartlage;12-1

7 Overshadow;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

2 Sturgill;Vazquez;Broberg;15-1

6 Jasiri;FDe La Cruz;Chleborad;15-1

10 Stock Deal;Borel;Lukas;20-1

4 Special Pryce;Quinonez;Swearingen;30-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TAISHAN*** broke his maiden around two turns in November at Santa Anita, and he is dropping in class after racing close to a fast pace when fifth best in the Grade III Southwest. BACKGROUND quickly drew off in the stretch in a sharp maiden victory. He has two good subsequent breezes and appears ready to show more. CAPTAIN BOMBASTIC was a game restricted stake-winner last fall at Belmont, and he is an upset threat if winning connections brought him back fit.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Taishan;Rosario;Baltas;3-1

8 Background;Baze;Puhich;6-1

5 Captain Bombastic;Saez;Engelhart;12-1

3 Ready to Roll;Elliott;Calhoun;4-1

4 Villainous;Garcia;Engelhart;7-2

6 Shackleford's Joy;Talamo;Lukas;8-1

7 Life On the Road;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

2 Davidic Line;Mojica;Holthus;6-1

7 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SILVER RIDE*** is a Grade-I placed sprinter who defeated a similar field over a wet track just two races back. CURATE is moving up in class after an authoritative victory, and he is a good repeat candidate if he holds form for a new stable. RULER OF THE NILE has won nine of his 18 career races, and he figures closer to the pace than he has been.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Silver Ride;Mojca;Diodoro;3-1

1 Curate;FDe La Cruz;Sadler;7-2

4 Ruler of the Nile;Talamo;Lauer;8-1

7 Impact Player;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Nifty;Quinonez;Jones;4-1

10 K Choice;Saez;Maker;8-1

5 Battle Station;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;12-1

6 Fast Breakin Cash;Eramia;Trout;20-1

3 Tut's Revenge;Elliott;Stuart;20-1

2 Kauai;Vazquez;Chleborad;15-1

11 Better Charge It;Garcia;Contreras;20-1

8 The Essex Handicap. Purse $350,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

PIONEER SPIRIT** had a three-race winning streak snapped when fourth in the Razorback. He appears the controlling speed and should prove difficult to catch. BANKIT has been beaten only a head in both two-turn stakes at the meeting, and the sharp colt keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. GUEST SUITE was an upset winner of the Fifth Season on opening weekend, and he drew the rail and is unbeaten in three races on a wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Pioneer Spirit;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

4 Bankit;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Guest Suite;Garcia;Contreras;30-1

6 Snappy Sinclair;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

2 Night Ops;Talamo;Cox;4-1

5 Bravazo;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;8-1

3 Laughing Fox;Castellano;Asmussen;9-2

9 The Azeri. Grade II. Purse $350,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

STREET BAND*** won four of eight races in 2019, including a Grade I and Grade II stake. She was narrowly defeated against similar in the Houston Lady Classic, and she may be double-tough if the track is wet. SERENGETI EMPRESS used her speed to advantage winning the Grade I Kentucky Oaks last spring. The exceptionally quick filly may have too much speed and class for this field. LADY APPLE upset the top two fillies by winning the Houston Lady Classic, and she is unbeaten in three career races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Street Band;Doyle;Jones;3-1

5 Serengeti Empress;Talamo;Amoss;9-5

4 Lady Apple;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

2 Mylady Curlin;Rosario;Cox;4-1

7 Awe Emma;Eramia;Stewart;12-1

3 Saracosa;Garcia;Contreras;20-1

6 Rahway;Rocco;Maker;20-1

10 The Rebel. Grade II. Purse $1,000,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

NADAL*** won the Grade II San Vincente just three weeks after a rapid debut victory, and he has trained impressively with five weeks between races for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. THREE TECHNIQUE showed big potential in a 5-length maiden win last summer at Saratoga. BASIN broke his maiden at Saratoga before convincingly winning the Grade I Hopeful, and he is an obvious contender if brought back ready.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Nadal;Rosario;Baffert;5-2

6 Three Technique;Saez;Engelhart;7-2

3 Basin;Castellano;Asmussen;3-1

4 Silver Prospector;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

8 American Theorem;Pereira;Paparodromou;6-1

5 No Parole;Talamo;Amoss;8-1

2 Excession;Baze;Asmussen;30-1

7 Coach Bahe;Sunjur;Bauer;30-1

11 Purse $87,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CYNICAL GIRL*** pressed the pace and held on to be a clear second in her local debut, and she easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. TIPSY GAL contested the lead from start to finish in an encouraging career debut, and she was full of run in a March 8 workout. SACRED UNION fell too far behind in a late-running fourth-place debut. She trains like she has speed, and a better start may get the job done.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cynical Girl;Evans;Robertson;5-2

12 Tipsy Gal;Garcia;Stewart;6-1

6 Sacred Union;Baze;Hollendorfer;8-1

3 Lucky Betty;Cannon;VanMeter;6-1

9 Never Say Can't;Thompson;Jones;10-1

10 Weekend Fun;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

1 Classy Beast;Talamo;Fawkes;20-1

11 French Café;Saez;Maker;12-1

8 Gurl You Fine;Felix;Hornsby;15-1

2 Silverbella;Elliott;Peitz;15-1

4 Zanadu;Eramia;Trout;12-1

7 Leggs Galore;FDe La Cruz;D'Amato;12-1

Exotic possibilities

Private Lake drew into a big field in the first race, and I'll put him on top of several in the middle and use three at the bottom of a trifecta bet. The fifth race starts a Pick-4, and Blackberry Wine is a logical single. The sixth race is competitive, and using four or five is not a reach. The seventh race is also competitive, and using two to five is recommended, depending on your budget. A scenario can be made for all seven horses to win the eighth race.

Sports on 03/14/2020