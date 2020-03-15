MARCH 15 UPDATE: Virus total reaches 16, state Health Department reports

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen from 12 to 16, the state Department of Health website reported on Sunday.

Confirmed positive cases have so far been limited to Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties, according to the Health Department.

The new total comes after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials announced an increase in cases from nine to 12 on Saturday.

The agency reports 30 people were under investigation Sunday, with just under 240 people being monitored by the agency due to an identified risk.

Check back for further updates.