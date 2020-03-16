Suspect arrested in PB homicide

A suspect in a Pine Bluff homicide was arrested on Saturday morning, authorities said on Sunday.

According to a release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, 47-year-old Joseph Dudley Sr. was taken into custody without incident around 8:30 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of capital murder.

Dudley was arrested for a homicide that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. at 5004 W. Barraque St. on Saturday, police said.

According to the Jefferson County coroner, the victim, identified as Demetrius Foreman of Pine Bluff, was pronounced dead about an hour after police found him with a single gunshot wound outside the residence.

