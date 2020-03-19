Sections
Breaking: Nine more Arkansans test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 46
Nine more Arkansans test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 46

by Andy Davis | Today at 10:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

Nine more Arkansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with cases reported for the first time in Van Buren, Pope and Grant counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The new cases increased the state's total to 46.

A map on the Health Department's website indicated that at least one of the new cases was in Cleburne County, which was listed as having five to nine cases. As of 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the map showed the county as having one to four cases. The map and the state total were updated at 10:23 a.m. today.

Pulaski and Jefferson counties are the only ones in the state listed as having 10 or more cases. Van Buren, Pope, Grant, Washington, Faulkner, Saline, Garland, Cleveland, Bradley, Lincoln and Desha counties were each listed as having one to four cases.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

