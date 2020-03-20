Hospitals place new curbs on entrance

Conway Regional Health System has set up tents and has medical staff waiting Thursday in front of the hospital’s emergency room door to screen people for coronavirus symptoms. A hospital spokesman said the health system has implemented screenings for all visitors, patients, physicians and employees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeannie Roberts)

CONWAY -- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state -- and with confirmed cases in Faulkner County -- hospitals tightened up access to their facilities and increased screening not only of patients, but staff and medical professionals as well.

At Conway Regional Health System on Thursday, a large yellow tent neighbored a smaller blue tent outside the emergency room doors. Medical personnel in masks could be seen administering to patients in the drive-thru.

Across town at Baptist Health Medical Center, most of the parking lots across the campus were cordoned off with yellow caution tape. A lone security guard in a face mask and rubber gloves stood under a canopy, controlling access at the edge of the property. Vehicles could be seen driving under the awning at the emergency room entrance and being met by medical workers.

"Because of the highly contagious nature of covid-19, we ask that patients call ahead before seeking testing and treatment," said Dr. Greg Kendrick at Conway Regional. "Over the phone, providers are able to assess a patient's symptoms and, if deemed necessary, direct them to the drive-thru testing site. Once results are received, the patient's provider will offer guidance on the best method of care."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

People should seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; and/or bluish lips or face, Kendrick advised.

Conway Regional spokeswoman Rachel Tucker said that all visitors and patients are asked to enter through the east lobby, the emergency department or the Medical Plaza/Ambulatory Surgery Department.

All other entrances are closed. Upon entry, visitors, patients and employees are screened for temperature, recent travel history and symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

"Our Emergency Room is still in operation, but we ask that medically stable individuals who think they may have covid-19 and are experiencing mild symptoms please call ahead to their health care provider for guidance on screening and potential subsequent testing," Tucker said.

The Baptist Health HealthLine -- (888) 227-8478 -- guides callers to appropriate care if covid-19 is suspected. Registered nurses have been added to the call center, which will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Tim Bowen, president of Baptist Health-Conway.

All Baptist Health emergency department waiting rooms are closed, but the emergency room remains open for patients.

"We are not seeing an increase overall in emergency room visits," Bowen said. "People are following instructions for proper use of emergency departments."

Both hospitals are drive-thru testing sites for the coronavirus, but requests must be accompanied by a doctor's lab order.

Patients who do not have a primary-care physician can contact Conway Regional at (501) 329-3831 to be connected with a health care provider and screened for potential testing.

"This drive-thru testing site was established in close coordination with our medical staff, physician partners, and local primary care clinics," said Matt Troup, president and chief executive officer of Conway Regional. "It is because of this strong partnership that we are able to offer our community a convenient and effective testing option that protects their safety, as well as the safety of our health care workers."

Tucker said Conway Regional is prepared for the crisis and has an emergency supply of protective equipment.

Likewise, Bowen said that all Baptist Health facilities are "doing their best to protect supplies."

"We are prepared for this type of response," Bowen said. "The safety of our patients and employees is our first and foremost priority as we continue to respond to the coronavirus ... pandemic. We protect our employees through measures including proper patient screening, hand hygiene and personal protective equipment to name a few."

At individual medical clinics within the Baptist Health system, providers are increasingly using telemedicine or virtual visits whenever possible and are seeing patients with flu-like symptoms at the clinics in their cars instead of inside the facility.

"We are asking patients to call ahead at any of our facilities if they have flu-like symptoms," Bowen said.

Jim Baker, county judge of Faulkner County, said Thursday that an existing stockpile of protective masks from the county Office of Emergency Management was distributed to emergency personnel as well as all area medical facilities.

"We're very concerned about our jail," Baker said. "With its population and the ventilation system, it will be a big difficulty if the virus gets in there. The sheriff's office is doing a bang-up job. It's one area you can't close. We have to remain vigilant."

The county remains at a Level 2 in its pandemic emergency preparedness plan, Baker said. At Level 3, county employees would be sent home with the exception of identified essential employees, and Level 4 would result in a complete shutdown.

"We're not shutting down the county yet and we hope we don't have to," Baker said.

The county's Quorum Court approved special pay for county employees to keep their paychecks coming in if they are unable to work because of the pandemic.

"Our offices are locked, but people are still there to accommodate our citizens," Baker said.

NW News on 03/20/2020