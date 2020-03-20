Sections
Breaking: Coronavirus cases hit 96 in state, including 13 at Little Rock nursing home, agency says
Little Rock School District cancels spring events

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 3:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

Proms, banquets and concerts will not be held this spring for students in the Little Rock School District, Superintendent Mike Poore announced Friday morning.

“Due to the decision announced yesterday by Governor Asa Hutchinson to keep all Arkansas schools closed until April 17, and the ever-changing environment related to COVID-19, LRSD administration felt it would be prudent to postpone all Spring events and extracurricular activities hosted by the District," Poore wrote in electronically delivered message to families in the 23,000-student district.

“This includes events such as proms, banquets, concerts, and ViPS Evening for the Stars, etc.,” the superintendent said.

His message, however, did not address graduation ceremonies for seniors who attend the system’s five traditional high schools: Central, Hall, Parkview, McClellan and J.A. Fair. The district also traditionally hosts a graduation ceremony for the Accelerated Learning Center, an alternative education program for high school students.

Student activities this spring would be the last for student bodies at McClellan and J.A. Fair. Those schools are being closed and their students are being assigned to the new Southwest High School.

Also in his message Poore asked that parents complete a short survey about their child’s technology access.

“The survey will allow us to better assess and meet the technology needs of our students for continual instruction while schools are closed,” Poore wrote.

The survey may be completed using a cellphone or computer.

Links to the survey in English and Spanish are https://tinyurl.com/Englisht-Tech-Survey and https://tinyurl.com/Spanish-Tech-Survey.

