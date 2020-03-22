Sections
Lady Hornets face rebuilding year

by Sam Pierce | Today at 12:00 a.m.

With just two returning starters, Maumelle head coach Jarred White said the Lady Hornets are in a rebuilding year.

“There are a lot of juniors who have waited their turn to play, and now they will get a shot,” White said. “Junior Morgan Krebs, along with freshman Maggie Groves and sophomore Chloe Durnal, will see time on the mound this year.

“We will have to continue to get better each game and jell as a team.”

The coach said Durnal and Groves are the team’s best hitters for average, and juniors Hannah Lajewski and Kinley Jarrett have the best power.

He said Durnal, Groves and Krebs anchor the team’s defense, while senior Destiny Reed and junior Ariel Rawls have the best speed.

White said the double header against Pine Bluff would be Maumelle’s first conference game and could easily determine one of the spots for the state tournament.

