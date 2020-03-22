Texan arrested in shooting death of Arkansan at apartment

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A 26-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man has been arrested on a murder charge in a shooting Thursday at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments.

Eric Gentry, 35, of Texarkana, Ark., died inside an apartment after suffering several gunshot wounds, according to a Texarkana, Texas, Police Department release. Officers arrested Kavante Wright a few minutes later at the apartment.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers were met by a woman who told them a relative had been shot and was still inside the apartment with the suspect, the report said.

She also said children were inside.

Officers eventually entered the apartment after Wright surrendered at the back door.

Police found Gentry on the kitchen floor with several gunshot wounds, according to the report. They immediately began lifesaving measures, but Gentry was pronounced dead a few minutes later. It is believed that the shooting occurred during an argument between the two men, according to the release.

Wright was taken to police headquarters, where detectives interviewed him. He was charged with murder and later booked into the jail in Texarkana, Texas.

Wright was also faces two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for probation violations.

