Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UA offensive lineman Kirby Adcock gets medical relief

Today at 6:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS @NWAMICHAELW University of Arkansas football player Kirby Adcock, works out in the weight room Tuesday, January 31, at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

University of Arkansas offensive lineman Kirby Adcock, who is no longer listed on the team's online roster, has taken a medical hardship, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned. The hardship will allow Adcock to remain on a scholarship but free up an extra football scholarship for Coach Sam Pittman.

Adcock, of Nashville, missed all of spring practice in 2019 while dealing with a hip injury.

The 6-5, 280-pound lineman started one game last season, at Alabama, and played in 10. Adcock played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, including a start at left guard in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He played 56 snaps in 2018 and did not allow a sack.

Adcock redshirted in 2017 in his first year on campus and made the fall SEC academic honor roll in each of his first two seasons. He signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Indiana.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 03/25/2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT