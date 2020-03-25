UAPB hires new women's soccer coach

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new women's soccer head coach.

Erik Solberg -- who's been a college head coach for four seasons, including last year at Northwestern Oklahoma State -- will now lead the Golden Lions, replacing Jeremy Winzer after his one season. This is Solberg's first NCAA Division I head coaching job.

"We are excited to bring someone with Erik's talent and experience to lead our women's soccer program," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Peterson said in a statement. "With Erik's experience as a Division I student-athlete, and having coached at the Division I, II and III levels, he knows what it takes to build successful programs, and we look forward to him doing the same for UAPB soccer and the Golden Lion family."

Solberg -- who is an Ole Miss graduate and an Arlington Heights, Ill., native -- holds a 34-31-8 overall record in college.

UAPB has experienced three consecutive losing seasons, including a 5-12 finish in 2019.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the UAPB soccer program," Solberg said in a statement. "I'd like to thank the university for entrusting me with this privilege and giving me the chance to coach this team.

"I am ready to hit the ground running and get to work. I will work tirelessly to make sure the UAPB community is proud of the team we become both on and off the field, and I will strive daily to build our program to a championship level."

