I think I am about done with March!

Everyone's new reality is unlike anything we have ever known. I have found that most people are handling life with acceptance and grace. I am still going to the store each week to get things, but usually early in the morning and I keep my distance and prodigiously wash my hands. I see friends and family one or two at a time, and there are no hugs, or handshakes. I talk to many friends and family by phone frequently. If I have a meeting, it has been by zoom or telephone.

We are trying to stay safe, and live life.



As gardeners, I think we all would like to be able to spend more time outside, planting and gardening. As unusual as our weather has been all year, why would I expect anything normal now? This week we saw more rain, fog, clouds, lows in the upper 30's to highs in the upper 80's. I have had my heat on at home and in the car, the air conditioner on in the car, the windows all open at home and I would love to break down and turn on the air conditioner in the house, but it is March, so I just can't. I may change my mind tomorrow. With all the windows open and the fans running, the inside of my house at 8 p.m. is 72 degrees and that is too hot for Janet Carson!



On a positive note, our gardens are coming alive at warp speed.

I see inches of growth each day on the hostas,

with more blooms opening each day on plants throughout my yard and others. I love seeing the changes. I have flowers on my orange butterfly bush (buddlea).

The azaleas are in full bloom,

my tulip magnolia is almost done, and I have color showing on the rhododendron

and red buckeyes. I have walked my friends gardens and seen beautiful columbine,

Illicium (Florida Anise), and kerria in bloom. The unfurling fronds of ferns, the sprouts of Solomon's seal and the huge variety of Japanese maple foliage is adding a kaleidoscope of color to our landscape. All-in-all, nature has not been thwarted by the virus that is changing us. What a reaffirming thing that is for all of us. Being able to walk the garden each day is a blessing.

I am also tackling so many tasks indoors. I will never be done with everything, because something new will arise, but it feels good to cross things off the list. We still have erratic weather ahead, but to start April off, right now the highs are only in the mid to upper 60's, and yes there are a few more days of rain predicted. Let's try to change the slogan from April showers bring May flowers, to March showers bring April flowers! We still have a week of March left, but I am ready to tackle April!

