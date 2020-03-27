Sections
Woman dies after Jeep hits slowing tractor-trailer on I-30 in Arkansas, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:30 a.m.
A woman died and a minor was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 30 near Malvern, Arkansas State Police said.

Meghan Frazier, 20, of Hallsville, Texas, was driving a Jeep east on I-30 around 1:40 p.m. when a tractor-trailer pulled in front of the vehicle, according to a state police preliminary report.

The tractor-trailer began to slow down for traffic ahead, according to the report, and the Jeep struck the truck from behind.

The Jeep then veered off the highway, according to the report. Frazier died, and a minor passenger was injured.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 104 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

