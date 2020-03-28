• Canaan Bower, 16, a high school wrestling champion, heard cries for help when a stranger tried to kidnap three children from their mother at a gas station in Las Cruces, N.M., and body-slammed the 22-year-old suspect, pinning him to the ground until deputies arrived.

• Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo, said that even though Japan's cherry blossoms are in full bloom, she wants the city's 13 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ordered signs posted in city parks reading "No Parties" and "Danger no entry."

• Gavin Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, Texas, faces federal charges after he posted social-media threats against Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, writing that Democrats "will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death," authorities said.

• Michael Bolin, 38, of Jasper, Ala., faces a murder charge after witnesses said he got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend the night before she was found dead by Walker County sheriff's deputies who went to her home to investigate a burglary, prosecutors said.

• Diane Cross, spokeswoman for Michigan's Department of Transportation, said a section of a pedestrian bridge stretching over Interstate 94 in Detroit collapsed after it was hit by a truck carrying a high load.

• Travis Patten, sheriff of Adams County, Miss., said female inmates are no longer allowed to help clean the Natchez jail after an inmate said she had consensual sex with a male prisoner in a laundry room and got pregnant.

• Richard Head, 29, of Morganton, Ga., accused of following his wife and threatening to shoot her if she stopped her car at any of her friends' homes, faces aggravated assault and other counts after he drove head-on into a patrol vehicle that was responding to her 911 call for help, officials said.

• Keith Middlebrook, 53, of Los Angeles was charged with attempted wire fraud after prosecutors said he falsely claimed to have developed a covid-19 cure and solicited investments in a company that he claimed would market the medication, U.S. prosecutors said.

• Deshonia Diamond, 27, faces second-degree murder and other charges, accused of using a pink handgun to shoot 34-year-old Devon Nolan as they met in a Kansas City, Mo., police station parking lot to exchange their three children.

