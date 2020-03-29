ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS BASKETBALL TEAMS: The state's best

Jacksonville guard Davonte Davis (3), shown getting a hug from Titans assistant coach Chris Perry during the King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff in December, topped 20 points in 13 games this season, and had at least 5 assists and 4 rebounds in all 25 of the Titans’ games this season. He was named the All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)