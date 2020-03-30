PRACTICALLY ACTIVE: Diabetics are at greater risk from coronavirus

All by myself,

Self-distancing is all the rage these days, and for a good reason. By now most of us are more than well aware of the new coronavirus covid-19. It has changed the way we live.

Despite the run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and store shelves empty of bread, meat and butter, I believe that most people are keeping their wits about them and working to be informed. But there sure is a fine line between panic and nonchalance about the virus overall.

It's a good thing that people can be informed 24/7 via TV and the internet. But that can be a bad thing, too, if it becomes an obsession or causes a mind-numbing fear of everyone and everything. Life must go on, and we need to put things in perspective so we can do the best for ourselves and our families as the virus, hopefully, runs its course.

My co-workers and I are working from home. I appreciate that it can be done and that the powers that be have allowed it for our health and safety. It's working well. But I sure miss my co-workers, who have become more like family after more than 30 years. [CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

I'm working to maintain a positive attitude and stay sensible. I heed the instructions given by health organizations about cleaning, disinfecting and taking the precautions needed to distance myself from someone who might be infected. But social distancing has put some folks in a bind. Businesses are suffering, employees are suffering and stores are struggling to keep the shelves full.

Still, people are pitching in, helping out and filling some needs on a personal level that warms my heart.

I've done research and have found that as a diabetic I have to be very careful. While anyone can get the virus, there are those with a higher risk of worse outcomes. According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fact that it is a new disease means not much is known about risk factors.

Based on available information to date, those at high risk include people over 65 and people who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Other factors that put us at a higher risk include:

◼️ Chronic lung disease, or moderate to severe asthma

◼️ Serious heart conditions

◼️ Severe obesity (body mass over 40)

◼️ Underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

◼️ Ongoing cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS

◼️ Prolonged use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medications.

With diabetics, self-care is of the utmost importance. People with diabetes — in general — are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications when infected with any virus if their diabetes is poorly managed. If diabetes is well managed, the risk is about the same as for the general population. Complications arise when the body's ability to fight off an infection is compromised.

According to the website of the American Diabetes Association, diabetics who are sick with a viral infection do face an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which is more common among people with Type 1.

DKA is a condition that develops when the body can't produce enough insulin. The body will begin to break down fat as fuel, and the process produces a buildup of acids in the bloodstream called ketones. The body doesn't get the glucose for energy. This can eventually lead to a diabetic coma.

DKA can make it challenging to manage fluid intake and electrolyte levels, which are important in preventing sepsis and septic shock. Sepsis is a life-threatening response from the body to infection, and it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. For more information, go to sepsis.org.

By now, listing symptoms of the virus, detailing how to clean our environment and the steps to self-distance ourselves would be pointless. I like to think that most of us are taking advantage of information available everywhere and doing our part in helping to keep ourselves and others healthy.

The Arkansas Blood Institute is asking those able to donate blood to do so — even amid all the concerns. For information on what they are doing and how to donate, go to arkbi.org.

