Little Rock firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, mayor says

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:11 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A Little Rock firefighter tested positive for covid-19 last week, according to city officials.

The firefighter had been at home under self-quarantine since first notifying the department March 20 about feeling sick, a news release issued Friday by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. states. The city was notified about the positive test Thursday.

The fire station where the individual worked was deep cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to the release, and the other firefighters who worked the same March 17 shift as the infected person are all now also under a 14-day self-quarantine.

Scott said in the release the city does not know how the firefighter became infected. He added no other firefighters were known to be ill as of Friday morning.

“We will continue to closely monitor this event, taking all precautionary measures to safeguard other firefighters from risk,” Scott said. “I continue to be grateful for the sacrifices of all first responders during this public health emergency and pray for the firefighter’s full recovery.”

