Little Rock teen robbed while mowing lawns, police say

A 15-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Sunday while mowing a lawn, Little Rock police said.

The teen told officers he was mowing lawns in a neighborhood near Wilderness and Mann roads when another teen came up to him and demanded his money at gunpoint, according to a police report.

The 15-year-old told officers he gave the other teen all his money, $400, and the robber ran away, the report states.

Police said the victim was unable to give officers the exact address of the yard he was mowing at the time of the robbery but told them it was on Nolen Drive. The teen told police he recognized the gunman as a peer at McClellan High School.

No suspects had been arrested as of the time of the report.