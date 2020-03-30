Sixth virus death reported in state

The coronavirus claimed another life in Arkansas, but the rate of acceleration for the virus is much slower than in other parts of the country, officials said Sunday.

The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas had risen to 449 by Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It marks an increase of 40 cases since Saturday afternoon.

In addition, a sixth person in the state has died as a result of the virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday in a news briefing.

On the latest death, Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said the person passed away at home and was someone who "had been hospitalized and seemed to be getting better." The person was older than 65.

"Unfortunately there are many things that are challenging in caring for a new disease where our clinicians don't have years of experience," Smith said. "They do their best, but sometimes people can seem to be getting better and then they can take a turn for the worse."

The governor said 43 people have been hospitalized, which was down from 48 who had been hospitalized Saturday. There were 16 people on ventilators, which was one less than on Saturday.

"We are encouraged that we aren't accelerating as fast as some other parts of the country," Hutchinson said while urging Arkansans to stay the course when it comes to social distancing.

Smith encouraged people to practice social distancing at the grocery store as well, by changing shopping habits and avoiding times when stores are crowded.

"Who is doing the shopping for you? Don't send your 80-year-old grandmother to the grocery store. Send the grandson, who is 18 years old, with a list," he said. "Choose times that are slower and space out the lines. If you show up and the parking lot is full and you have the option to come back at another time, then maybe that is a good idea."

Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, has spread across the globe in just a few months, killing more than 29,000 people and advancing in Arkansas. Cases have been found in 43 of the state's 75 counties, but as of Sunday afternoon no new counties had reported cases, Smith said.

Smith said there isn't a number that will trigger a complete lockdown in Arkansas, but he believes the changes already made within the state can be sustained for as long as they're needed.

"We need to see how effective the shelter-in-place strategy is," he said. "I would like to see some evidence that strategy does more good than harm."

Smith said 67 of the total reported cases are health care workers who are at high risk to come in contact with the disease.

"The whole medical team, from clerks to medical assistants to respiratory therapists, and all the others are putting themselves at risk when they care for patients, " Smith said. "All our health care workers are serving sacrificially."

Hutchinson also expressed the need for prayer for the state, specifically northeast Arkansas and Jonesboro, where a tornado struck in the midst of a pandemic.

"While we work hard and we act every day and encourage responsibility, we also recognize our own limitations and the need for providential protection," he said.

During the briefing, the governor also announced that he had signed a proclamation that Jonesboro and the surrounding region is a disaster area. This will speed up the availability of resources to officials there, according to Hutchinson.

A tornado ripped through the city Saturday night, injuring 22 people and causing significant damage, officials reported.

Smith said he gave Jonesboro officials guidelines on how to set up a shelter while attempting to limit the spread of covid-19. He said this includes screening people who enter and practicing social distancing inside facilities.

Officials on Saturday drew attention to hot spots of infection around the country, such as New York and New Orleans. The metropolitan area around Louisiana's largest city has more than 2,000 cases and close to 100 deaths, according to that state's health agency.

Such regional epidemics also were a focus on Saturday for President Donald Trump, who floated the idea of a quarantine for New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, reports said.

Smith said that while New Orleans is a hot spot, the rest of Louisiana is relatively in line with the eastern part of Arkansas, meaning that crossing borders shouldn't be a concern for travelers.

The Arkansas Health Department is also focusing its monitoring efforts on high-risk areas, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, health care workers, and jails or prisons.

Hutchinson thanked J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and FedEx Freight for transporting personal protection supplies to the state from overseas. He also mentioned that he hopes to have good news today when it comes to testing.

