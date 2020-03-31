Gaddy, Shaner apparent winners in Jefferson County runoff races

Despite one less polling site, losing some poll workers to fears of covid-19 and a technical glitch, two runoff races in Jefferson County went off relatively smoothly Tuesday, election officials reported.

The two runoff races in Jefferson County were for the District 13 Justice of the Peace race between Justice Brenda Bishop Gaddy of Altheimer and Jeff Edwards of Sherrill, and the Pine Bluff Ward 2 City Council race between Steven Shaner and Lloyd Franklin, II.

Gaddy, 65, the incumbent in District 13, claimed an apparent victory, besting Edwards, 56, by 16 votes out of 130 cast.

Complete but unofficial totals were:

Gaddy 73

Edwards 57

In the City Council race, Shaner, 43, was the apparent winner over Franklin, 40, to replace the current council member, Win Trafford, 47, who did not run for another term. A total of 677 ballots were cast.

Complete but unofficial totals were:

Shaner 424

Franklin 253