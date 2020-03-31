NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing is hit or miss.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report good fishing one day, poor the next. Try minnows or jigs 5 to 20 feet deep around brush. Crappie may be suspended over deeper water.

White bass reports are spotty. The Twin Bridges area of the White River at Goshen is a hot spot for white bass fishing, but Jolliff said white bass can also be caught in the backs of major creek arms at Beaver Lake. Lures that imitate shad or minnows are good to use. Fish them near the bottom.

For black bass, try crank baits or spinner baits. Fishing for striped bass is best in the midlake area with brood minnows or shad. Average water temperature is in the low 50s.

Lake Atalanta

Jolliff said black bass fishing is good. Try plastic worms, crank baits or spinner baits.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports walleye are biting minnows or jigs.

For trout, try Power Bait in bright colors. White, yellow, sunrise or orange are good colors. Trout are also biting nightcrawlers.

The best lures are small spoons in gold and silver or red and gold colors. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are also good. Try small jigs on breezy days. Olive, white, or olive-orange or brown-orange are good colors.

Go with size 16 midges in dark colors for fly fishing.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends using jig and pigs, crawdad-colored crank baits, Ned rigs or Alabama rigs for black bass at any Bella Vista lake.

Try fishing for hybrid stripers at Loch Lomond with Alabama rigs. Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of soft plastic lures rigged any way an angler likes. Big swim baits are also working for bass.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs. Try different depths until crappie are located.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jerk baits. Crappie are biting fair near the dam with minnows or jigs.

At Grand Lake, white bass fishing is fair in the tributaries with minnows or lures that imitate them. Fishing is slow for crappie and catfish.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service recommends fishing for black bass on the upper end of the lake with crank baits, spinner baits or a jig and pig. Work them 5 to 10 feet deep along steep, rocky banks with cover such as bushes.

Sports on 03/31/2020