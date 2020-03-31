Partnership provides meals for Northwest Arkansas health care providers

Jeremy Kelley, cook, loads boxes of food to be delivered to Mercy Hospital, Monday at Thaden Field House in Bentonville. Ropeswing Hospitality prepared and delivered 100 boxes of food to Mercy Hospital in Rogers. They've delivered food to the hospital every day since Tuesday. Runway Group, Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Tyson Foods, Summit Aviation Bentonville and multiple local food producers provided Northwest Arkansas health care workers meals to help them while they care for people. Go to nwaonline.com/200331Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Regional groups have provided at least 700 meals to health care providers at Mercy Hospital since last week.

Runway Group, Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Tyson Foods and multiple food producers formed a relief network to provide the meals. They began delivering the meals last week to Mercy, said Reilly O'Grodnick, a certified flight instructor with Summit Aviation. The meals are free, he said.

O'Grodnick, who volunteered, picked up the 100 meals Monday at Louise at Thaden Field. He delivered them to the hospital.

"I like giving back and helping people," he said.

Tim Ordway, chef of The Holler in Bentonville, prepared Monday's pulled pork tacos. Ordway said they wanted to support the health care providers.

"I'm just happy that the company is in a position where we can assist others," he said.

Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, said the hospital was humbled by the thoughtfulness as it deals with the covid-19 virus.

"Our co-workers are working tirelessly to care for suspected and confirmed cases while also preparing for the potential of large numbers of hospitalized patients. Many times our staff has difficulty taking the time to feed themselves, and the coordination of meals to help sustain their strength and focus is an exceptionally thoughtful gift."

Ordway said they plan to continue to provide the meals for Mercy and have discussed preparing meals for other health care providers.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to help provide vital meals to our health care workers on the front-lines," Kurt Berman, the chief executive officer of Ropeswing, said. "We are working with other health care providers in the region to expand our efforts."

NW News on 03/31/2020