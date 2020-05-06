Arkansas driver dies after pickup hits tree, state police say

A 52-year-old Arkansas man died after his pickup left the road and struck a tree in Springdale, state police said.

Bradley Crites, of Cave Springs, was driving a Ford F-150 north on Arkansas 112 around 12:10 a.m. Monday, according to a state police preliminary report.

The pickup left the road “traveling well over the posted speed limit,” according to the report, and struck a tree head-on.

It was cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 168 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.